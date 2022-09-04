Savannah businesses expecting increase in sales Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people in the area are celebrating Labor Day weekend by heading to the beach, watching firework shows, and eating out.

Lots of people, are also shopping.

Business is booming that’s according one local business owner who says she believes more people are coming out this weekend for one final shopping spree before Labor Day signals the unofficial end of summer.

Kasey Jackson owns Element Tree Essentials in downtown Savannah, known for their candles that melt into lotion.

The business has only been open for four months, but in that time, Jackson feels its been embraced by Savannah residents and tourists alike.

That hasn’t been more evident than this weekend- as Jackson says she’s already made record sales.

“Friday and Saturday we did record numbers so far, so it was very busy yesterday, people seemed interested in shopping and coming in and trying the candles. Everybody was in a good mood and seemed to be enjoying Labor Day, so yeah, we had a great day. And Friday the same thing,” Kasey Jackson said.

Despite inflation concerns, retail experts are actually expecting Labor Day sales to exceed last year’s.

The easing of supply chain issues means stores have more items in stock which makes them easier to put on sale.

