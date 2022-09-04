Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire.

“We’re just visiting for the weekend”

From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend..

“We are celebrating her birthday and her birthday, they just turned 70 this year, so we decided lets go to Savannah, whoooo.”

A mother and daughter duo had the same plans to meet up in Savannah…

“We’ve been walking around River Street, City Market, that’s about it…just relaxing and having a mother daughter weekend,” Victoria Fuentes & Kimberly Bolen said.

But it’s not just out of towners plenty of locals also were walking around Plant Riverside.

“We’ve been here long enough to have seen what it was before so to come down here and see all the new development and all the new entertainment options and food options and everything has been very cool,” Elizabeth Kaiser & Lee Avallone said.

While the music went on the weather did keep some acts away..

“Well I was actually supposed to perform the aerial performance but as you can see we got rained out.”

However the passing shower didn’t bother most people.

“No it’s actually nice and cool, I mean Savannah, it’s Savannah cool.”

Even though tonight was busy out here, you can expect the crowds to continue tomorrow and into Monday with more entertainment.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.