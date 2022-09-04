Sky Cams
Special teams performance aids in South Carolina’s 35-14 win over Georgia State

Gamecocks collect two second half punt return touchdowns.
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates after scoring on a 2-point conversion...
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) celebrates after scoring on a 2-point conversion against Georgia State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is 1-0 after defeating Georgia State 35-14 in Saturday night’s home opener.

The Panthers fell behind 9-0 in the second quarter, but only trailed by five at the half. South Carolina pulled away in the third quarter, holding Georgia State to only one touchdown the rest of the contest.

Special teams was the name of the game for the Gamecocks. Mitch Jeter nailed a 53-yard field goal mid-second quarter - seventh longest in school history - and followed it up with a 51-yarder right before the half for the 12-7 lead.

In the third, Rashad Amos batted down a Panthers punt return, which was picked up and returned by DQ Smith. A few minutes into the fourth quarter, it happened again. Traevon Kenion blocked it, Ahmarean Brown carried it in.

The offense had its struggles; the unit scored fourteen of South Carolina’s 35 points.

Spencer Rattler’s debut with the Gamecocks ended 23 of 37 for 227 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Gamecocks hit the road for Arkansas in week two, facing the Razorbacks in Fayetteville at noon EDT on ESPN.

