Chatham County sees decline in Covid-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time in months, Chatham County is now considered a medium risk community instead of high risk for Covid-19.

As people are out enjoying Labor day today, doctors are weighing in on how likely it is that we’ll see infection numbers increase due the holiday.

Covid-19 numbers have been dropping over the past few weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Health.

According to their data released at the end of August, the latest numbers show in two weeks there were about 1,063 COVID cases reported in total.

Two weeks prior, we were seeing reported cases in the 1,600s. Doctors say they aren’t worried about a drastic increase in these numbers after the holiday.

Since a majority of people have COVID antibodies and have been vaccinated, Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says Labor Day doesn’t raise a big concern.

“The people in the most danger are the ones that have never had COVID and have never been vaccinated at this point.”

There are less than 30 people hospitalized with the Coronavirus in Memorial Hospital, according to Dr. Connelly.

The latest COVID numbers in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools have been cut nearly in half with 219 students and 91 employees positive for the virus.

As people are out enjoying the three day weekend, Dr. Connelly is hopeful these numbers will stay low.

“The fourth of July holiday we were expecting some type of increase and those increases, although present, have been very mild and the numbers have been very manageable. Our system in this area is well prepared to deal with the problems that can arise.”

Dr. Connelly says staying safe for the rest of your Labor Day means masking up in crowded spaces.

“I’d mask on an airplane, I’d mask on a bus ride, anything that’s relatively enclosed.”

Taking advantage of the low COVID numbers, Tia Scott went shopping with friends after not doing anything for labor day in two years.

“We haven’t like all came out together in a while so we decided...COVID’s down, it’s warm, it’s Labor Day. Let’s get out and have some fun.”

Celebrating Labor Day and low COVID numbers.

