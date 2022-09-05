Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend.

“You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a damper on things. But it’s been okay! Yesterday we were really busy,” said Katie Myers with Chandler Beach Rentals.

But not so busy people can’t enjoy themselves.

“We considered not coming because we thought it might be packed, but we decided to give it a shot, and it ended up being perfect,” said Diana Messer, who is visiting from North Carolina.

As for parking, many said they didn’t have any problems with that.

“I think we got here just in time because it was so overcast before the sun came out, so we actually had no problems parking,” said Leah and Trevor Russell.

And overall, those that did come out, have been able to relax and enjoy everything Tybee has to offer.

“The local always tells me I need to try some oysters down here, so I’m looking forward to that. Just good food good company,” said Alexandra Moeller, who is visiting from San Diego.

Tybee city leaders were expecting anywhere from 100 to 150,000 people on the island over Labor Day weekend though they won’t have the official numbers counted up for a few days.

