Gas prices down in Georgia during Labor Day weekend(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia this Labor Day is $3.32, down from $4.49 on the Juneteenth holiday.

Triple A reports that for the first time since February, the average Georgian can fill up their car for less than $50. However, even as prices continue to drop, a gallon of gas is around 35 cents more expensive than it was this time last year.

And for some folks, that’s kept them home this Labor Day weekend.

“We looked at traveling and going into North Carolina, but with the cost of gas, we just decided to stay here,” said Tybee Island resident Peggy White.

White and her husband wanted to travel to see her children for the holiday weekend. Being closer to family was one of the reasons they moved here around a year ago, so White is left feeling frustrated.

“When you don’t get to see them because the price of not only gas but everything else has gone up, you have to factor your budget into that as well, so it’s frustrating.”

Some folks, on the other hand, are seizing the opportunity to travel while gas prices fall even if they are higher than they have been in past years.

“It’s better to go now while the gas prices are better. It’s kind of tight in the car, but you get your togetherness so it’s cool. Then there ain’t the hustle and bustle of getting on an airplane and getting stuck somewhere,” said Milgred and Eric Praileau, who are visiting from South Carolina.

Georgians still aren’t paying state taxes on gasoline and won’t have to for at least another month, as Governor Brian Kemp has extended the suspension on gas tax until October 12.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

