Labor Day Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into today, I’ll be tracking start temps in the mid to lower-70s for most. By early afternoon, I’ll continue looking for more scattered showers/storms popping up along our coastal areas. These chances will be sporadic in nature, and should slowly move inland through the early evening until they dissipate.

However, they will determine what our high look like around the area. Right now, I’m looking for mid to upper-80s for most. This will put “feel like” temps in the mid-90s later today.

So, be sure to stay hydrated. After nightfall, these chances shift more to our western inland areas. throughout this time, the only concern will be localized flooding within any of the stronger storms that form.

Going into the work week, I’ll look for lower rain chances and warm temperatures in the lower-90s through the midweek. Our next cold front pushes in on Thursday, cooling temperatures back into the mid-80s the rest of the week. Meanwhile, rain chances will also continue to increase through the weekend while this feature stays present.

