Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 6th annual Awards Banquet and Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15 and locally, the attention on the achievements and contributions by Hispanic American gets started with a celebration.

Alfonso Ribot is the founder of the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Elizabeth Galarza is the acting chair of the board.

They joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to the organization’s 6th Annual Awards Banquet and Gala that is coming up on Sept. 17.

