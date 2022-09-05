Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 6th annual Awards Banquet and Gala
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15 and locally, the attention on the achievements and contributions by Hispanic American gets started with a celebration.
Alfonso Ribot is the founder of the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Elizabeth Galarza is the acting chair of the board.
They joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to the organization’s 6th Annual Awards Banquet and Gala that is coming up on Sept. 17.
