Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah.

Live entertainment will be back at Plant Riverside today starting at 11 a.m. and running most of the day, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates also coming out this afternoon to have some fun with the team.

Even with some passing showers at Plant Riverside over the weekend, they still saw some large crowds out here for their end of summer celebration.

People from all over the country spent the final three day weekend of the summer right here in Savannah.

There were also plenty of locals that stopped down to enjoy.

“We’re definitely very excited about all of the free events and happenings this weekend, a lot going on down on River Street,” said Elizabeth Kaiser and Lee Avallone from Savannah.

”Just walking around River Street, City Market, that’s about it. Having a relaxing mother-daughter weekend” said Victoria Fuentes and Kimberly Bolen from Jacksonville and Myrtle Beach.

People of all ages were having a lot of fun and most people said the rain kept things a little cooler so they didn’t mind.

Again, today is the final day of the celebrations out here, starting at 11 a.m. there will be music and then starting at noon, the Savannah Ghost Pirates Hockey team will be out for some activities with the kids.

