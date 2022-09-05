Sky Cams
Renegade Paws Rescue holding pack walk with adoptable dogs

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have heard about animal shelters across the Coastal Empire being at or above capacity.

When that happens, local animal rescues take in those dogs but they are also getting stretched thin.

Renegade Paws Rescue is still having a steady amount of dogs coming in. Right now they have more than 330 dogs in foster homes - all looking to be adopted.

Just last week, they took in over a dozen animals from local shelters and surrenders which they say proves things are not slowing down yet.

The best way to help out is to foster or adopt, but they also need help with monetary and supply donations as they cover the cost for those dogs living in foster homes. That includes everything from vet bills to food.

The rescue says they try to help every pet possible but with no sight of dog intake slowing down, it’s getting difficult to keep up.

“Every day, every morning, every hour it feels like, we are waking up to new stories of people in a situation they didn’t expect to be in and that need help. What we want to do is help animals and save lives and knowing right now we are in a position where we are struggling and that emotional toll on volunteers and hearing everyone’s story and trying their best to help, it has been a hard summer,” said Renegade Paws Rescue Marketing Volunteer Rachel Weymouth.

If you have the day off today and are looking to get out and meet some of these dogs -- Renegade is hosting a Pack Walk today at Skidaway Island State Park at 10 this morning.

It is open to the entire community to come walk your own dog or one of their fosters. You can meet the dogs and learn more about the rescue.

In the short term you can help with donations - they have wish lists on Amazon and Chewy.com. But long term - they say make sure to spay and neuter all pets to help prevent surges of pets in the future.

