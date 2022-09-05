Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Restaurants facing shortage of cooks, chefs, report says

Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the restaurant industry tries to recover from the pandemic, it is facing a new crisis: a staff shortage in the kitchen.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for chefs and head cooks is far outpacing the number of students interested in those careers.

The bureau projects the need for head cooks and chefs will rise 25% by 2030, far faster than the 8% growth rate for other occupations.

America’s most prestigious school for chefs, The Culinary Institute of America, now accepts 97% of all applicants.

That compares to 2001, when it was far more selective, accepting only 36% of applicants.

The industry is acknowledging that it must offer higher pay, benefits and improved work-life balance to help meet the demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released...
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
police lights
Portions of Stephenson Ave. reopened following crash
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Fast food workers and their supporters march past the state Capitol calling on passage of a...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
LIVE: Biden visiting key swing states as midterm crunch time begins
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada