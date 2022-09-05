Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day.

On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.

“I missed my friends.”

Still taking some COVID precautions, Kassidy Sullivan and her friends say they haven’t gotten together in a while. So coming from Charleston for a day of brunching and shopping on Broughton is their way of seizing the moment.

“We just wanted to come down here. We heard it’s a really nice city. We’re excited to finally be able to travel a little bit since COVID has calmed down a tad but we got a holiday and wanted to take advantage of it.”

While they enjoy a girls’ day, Kristen Cloutman and her mom also enjoying a day out. They’re getting a taste of the Hostess City before Cloutman’s big day tomorrow - moving into SCAD as a freshman.

“We’re kind of just shopping and looking around before the big move in day and tomorrow we’ll move in and early in the morning and get my dorm set up. That will be fun.”

Celebrating new beginnings as the summer comes to a close.

