Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released...
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
police lights
Portions of Stephenson Ave. reopened following crash
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

Vying for leadership of Great Britain are former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign...
Liz Truss set to become Britain’s prime minister
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah.
Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day
Lava lamps are seen through a lobby window at the headquarters of Cloudflare in San Francisco,...
Citing imminent danger, Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms