Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations drew thousands to Tybee Island Sunday. The beach community held a bash to celebrate the holiday weekend.

People on Tybee closed out summer on a bright note as thousands descended on the beach to catch the return of the island’s Labor Day fireworks.

It was the return of a full-scale celebration that drew people to Tybee Island this Labor Day weekend.

“We’re staying for it all. We’re going to be here all night. We’re ready to party,” Tybee Visitor Aaron Horito said.

Tybee Island welcomed back its beach bash an event expected to draw more than 20,000 people to the island.

“It’s the first time in a long time, everyone is ready to live life again,” Tybee Visitor Lorrie Hamm said.

Crowds gathered under Tybee’s pavilion on this second night of the two day event for a performance from the Swingin’ Medallions.

“I come to the Swingin’ Medallions every year, every year that they do this because they are so good,” Tybee Visitor Anthony Ashe said.

And while they came for the music.

Many said they were staying for the return of Tybee’s Labor Day fireworks.

“I’m going to be on the third floor of our house over here to watch the fireworks,” Tybee Visitor Sharon Polcyn said.

Put on pause the last two years over COVID concerns the fireworks once again launched from Tybee’s pier to the surprise of some.

Sharon Polcyn/Tybee Visitor: “I had no idea that they were doing any of this.”

“I actually didn’t know that they were going to be doing fireworks tonight,” Polcyn said.

Tybee’s first responders set up a perimeter on the beach near the pier to keep onlookers at a safe distance.

But that didn’t stop those watching from taking in the fireworks.

“In the moments of the fireworks, it’s so surreal. It’s amazing because you get all these people together and they all come for this one thing. It’s just great for everybody,” Ashe said.

The event comes at a busy time for the island.

Tybee officials expect roughly 150,000 people here this holiday weekend.

