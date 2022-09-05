Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.(MostlyDeserts)
By Lindsey Grewe and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado fell to her death Saturday morning while rock climbing at Capitol Peak, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 around 8 a.m. after seeing the woman fall into Pierre Lakes Basin when a rock she was trying to grab gave way.

Authorities said the witness was able to provide Mountain Rescue Aspen officials with the exact location of the woman’s body.

The rescue volunteers hiked up to the woman’s body and prepared it for extraction from the field.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was flown out of the basin around 2:45 p.m. and turned over to the Pitkin County Coroner for further investigation.

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released...
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
police lights
Portions of Stephenson Ave. reopened following crash
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
A flood is seen in Trion, Georgia, amid torrential rainfall on Sunday. (Note: bleeped profanity)
Flood seen in Georgia (bleeped profanity)
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall