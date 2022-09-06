Sky Cams
2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many young girls in our community, for one reason or another, are not able to experience the joy of having a father figure in their life.

That’s why one organization created a special night to give these girls a chance to feel like a princess with their very own prince as a chaperone.

Nisha Giustino is the founder of Operation Kid Forward and has more about the upcoming “Princess Ball.”

They are also accepting donations.

