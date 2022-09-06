4 COVID testing kiosks now open in the Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are now four locations in the Coastal Health District for free COVID-19 PCR testing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The kiosks offer laboratory analyzed COVID test results in about 48 hours or less at no cost to you.

In the coastal Georgia area, the test-and-go kiosks are available outside following locations:

The Student Union on the Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus – 11935 Abercorn Street, Savannah

The Chatham County Health Department – 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah

The Glynn County Health Department – 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick

Southeast Georgia Physician Associates, Primary Care – 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien

After users complete a registration form, the kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like swabs used in at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen. Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk.

The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing with results by email or text, usually within 48 hours

An additional testing kiosk is expected to be delivered to the Georgia Southern University Liberty Campus in Hinesville at a future date.

A state-wide map of kiosk locations and a short video about using the kiosks can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

