Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Apple to reveal new iPhones

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more...
The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.(Source: Apple/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At its annual September keynote event Wednesday, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 14 lineup.

The invitation for the 1 p.m. Eastern event features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo, leading some people to think there could be some big camera upgrades for better nighttime or long-distance photography.

But in typical Apple fashion, mum’s the word, as the tech giant hopes customers tune in for the livestream on the big day.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more expensive.

New Apple Watch models will probably be unveiled on Wednesday, too, including a higher-end offering.

And there should be an official release date for iOS 16.

New iPad or Mac computers likely won’t be out until October, though.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Family asks Georgians to send birthday cards to 8 y/o
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Tybee Island beach bash
Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash

Latest News

A "Vote Here" sign sits in front of an election site in Nov. 2020.
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. She...
White House health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing as boosters roll out
U.S. Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in...
Ruby Bridges, desegregation trailblazer, writes kid’s book