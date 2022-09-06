Chatham Area Transit hosting customer experience meeting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit Board is set to host their first customer Experience Ad Hoc meeting.

The meeting will be with a new committee that is dedicated to improving rider experience.

There will be an in-person meeting at Cat Central. They will also offer a virtual option.

The meeting is Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Virtual information for meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85839896020

Meeting ID: 858 3989 6020

One tap mobile: +19292056099,,85839896020# US (New York)

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.