Chatham Area Transit hosting customer experience meeting
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit Board is set to host their first customer Experience Ad Hoc meeting.
The meeting will be with a new committee that is dedicated to improving rider experience.
There will be an in-person meeting at Cat Central. They will also offer a virtual option.
The meeting is Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Virtual information for meeting:
- Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85839896020
- Meeting ID: 858 3989 6020
- One tap mobile: +19292056099,,85839896020# US (New York)
