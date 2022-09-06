Sky Cams
Chatham Area Transit hosting customer experience meeting

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit Board is set to host their first customer Experience Ad Hoc meeting.

The meeting will be with a new committee that is dedicated to improving rider experience.

There will be an in-person meeting at Cat Central. They will also offer a virtual option.

The meeting is Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Virtual information for meeting:

