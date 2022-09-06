Sky Cams
City council considering ordinance change for gas stations in Richmond Hill

(WRDW)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - New rules could be coming to where gas stations can go in Richmond Hill.

The city council is set to take up proposed ordinance changes on new gas stations and how close they can be to homes. The proposed changes come as Richmond Hill’s moratorium on new gas stations is set to expire Wednesday.

The moratorium gave councilmembers time to address safety and pollution concerns with gas stations and how close they are to houses.

Now, councilmembers will decide tonight whether to impose updated ordinances for new gas stations.

If approved, the changes would mean that there will have to be a 500-foot minimum between gas stations and homes.

City leaders say that the proposed changes could have an impact on where gas stations are placed in the city.

“It could limit the placement of service stations within downtown commercial, or some of the other commercial areas that are within certain proximities of a residential area,” Richmond Hill City Councilmember Les Fussell said.

Councilmembers will also take up proposed ordinance changes that would require certain amenities be put in place for some condo developments.

The meeting is set to get underway at Richmond Hill city hall Tuesday at 7 p.m.

