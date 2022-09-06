Sky Cams
Death penalty sought for suspect accused of killing Glennville man in case of mistaken identity

Christopher Sumlin
Christopher Sumlin
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Prosecutors filed a motion in a hearing on Tuesday to seek the death penalty against a man accused in the shooting death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville.

Christopher Sumlin is accused of shooting Kicklighter in a case of mistaken identity on January 30, 2021.

Tuesday’s hearing lasted about 20 minutes.

Sumlin also faces murder charges in the death of a Wayne County man.

Previous stories:

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

