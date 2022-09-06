Death penalty sought for suspect accused of killing Glennville man in case of mistaken identity
Sep. 6, 2022
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Prosecutors filed a motion in a hearing on Tuesday to seek the death penalty against a man accused in the shooting death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville.
Christopher Sumlin is accused of shooting Kicklighter in a case of mistaken identity on January 30, 2021.
Tuesday’s hearing lasted about 20 minutes.
Sumlin also faces murder charges in the death of a Wayne County man.
