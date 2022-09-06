Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Firing squads, electrocutions unconstitutional in SC, judge rules

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a victory for four death row inmates, a Richland County judge ruled Tuesday that firing squads and electrocutions are unconstitutional in South Carolina.

Judge Jocelyn Newman ruled in favor of the inmates and granted declaratory and injunctive relief, writing:

In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die. In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.

Newman’s ruling found the state’s use of firing squads and electrocution is in violation of the South Carolina Constitution and its prohibition on cruel, corporal, or unusual punishments. It additionally said the state is permanently prevented from executing the inmates by electrocution or firing squad.

One of the inmates in the lawsuit, Richard Bernard Moore, was scheduled earlier in the year to be the first person executed by firing squad in the state after the legislature added the option for prisoner executions. Through legal appeals, Moore’s execution was delayed while the court considered the case.

You can read the full order below:

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Source: WTOC
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.
Christopher Sumlin
Death penalty sought for suspects accused of killing Glennville man in case of mistaken identity
The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community

Latest News

Students move in for orientation week at Savannah College of Art and Design
Students move in for orientation week at Savannah College of Art and Design
THE News at 6
Rincon officer describes moment leading up to stopping suspect driving vehicle through parade
Violence Prevention Task Force to hold meeting Saturday in Statesboro
Violence Prevention Task Force to hold meeting Saturday in Statesboro
Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood