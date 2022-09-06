Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Funeral arrangements set for SPD officer killed in crash

23 year old Reginald Brannen had served with Savannah Police since 2020
Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died in a car crash on August 29.
Officer Reginald Brannan with the Savannah Police Department died in a car crash on August 29.(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police officer killed in an off-duty crash will be laid to rest this week.

Savannah Police announced a funeral service for Officer Reginald Brannan will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Interment will happen at Hillcrest Abbey West on Dean Forest Road.

There will be a public viewing for Officer Brannan on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church.

The 23-year-old officer was killed in a car wreck on Aug. 29. SPD says Brannan was driving home from work when his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City.

“We continue to extend our thoughts, prayers, sympathies, condolences to his family and those who worked alongside him every single day,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “We appreciate his service and certainly as a city and council, we will be expressing that later this week.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Source: WTOC
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.
Christopher Sumlin
Death penalty sought for suspects accused of killing Glennville man in case of mistaken identity
The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community

Latest News

City council considering ordinance change for gas stations in Richmond Hill
City council considering ordinance change for gas stations in Richmond Hill
Missing elderly Bluffton man found dead on edge of pond
Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week
Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week
Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week