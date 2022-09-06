Funeral arrangements set for SPD officer killed in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police officer killed in an off-duty crash will be laid to rest this week.

Savannah Police announced a funeral service for Officer Reginald Brannan will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Interment will happen at Hillcrest Abbey West on Dean Forest Road.

There will be a public viewing for Officer Brannan on Friday, Sept. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at First Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Officer Reginald Brannan, who died in a traffic collision on Aug. 28 while traveling home from work in his personal vehicle. The 23-year-old officer had served at SPD since Dec. 2020. pic.twitter.com/FbKFXk82Y2 — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 6, 2022

The 23-year-old officer was killed in a car wreck on Aug. 29. SPD says Brannan was driving home from work when his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City.

“We continue to extend our thoughts, prayers, sympathies, condolences to his family and those who worked alongside him every single day,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday during his weekly news conference. “We appreciate his service and certainly as a city and council, we will be expressing that later this week.”

