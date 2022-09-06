Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Kettle One Brunch Music Series

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rocks on the River is continuing their Kettle One Brunch Music Series.

Logan Thomas delivers a soulful blend of upbeat songs with sentimental lyrics -- perfect for a laid-back Sunday morning at the Rocks on the River Ketel One Brunch Music Series.

You can hear Logan every other weekend in September at the Bohemian Hotel.

But he is here to perform his original song “Make You Proud.’’

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Family asks Georgians to send birthday cards to 8 y/o
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Tybee Island beach bash
Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash

Latest News

Bay Street Theatre presents ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’
Bay Street Theatre presents ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’
2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward
2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward
Shop and Dine United fundraiser benefiting United Way of the Coastal Empire
Shop and Dine United fundraiser benefiting United Way of the Coastal Empire
Bay Street Theatre presents ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’
Bay Street Theatre presents ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’