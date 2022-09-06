SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rocks on the River is continuing their Kettle One Brunch Music Series.

Logan Thomas delivers a soulful blend of upbeat songs with sentimental lyrics -- perfect for a laid-back Sunday morning at the Rocks on the River Ketel One Brunch Music Series.

You can hear Logan every other weekend in September at the Bohemian Hotel.

But he is here to perform his original song “Make You Proud.’’

