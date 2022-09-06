Sky Cams
Missing elderly Bluffton man found dead on edge of pond

(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing elderly Bluffton man was found dead Tuesday.

According to the Beaufort County coroner, 79-year-old Jack Tribble’s body was found on the edge of a pond off Okatie Highway.

Tribble was reported missing after walking away from his assisted living facility on Aug. 23.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

