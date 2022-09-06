Missing elderly Bluffton man found dead on edge of pond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing elderly Bluffton man was found dead Tuesday.

According to the Beaufort County coroner, 79-year-old Jack Tribble’s body was found on the edge of a pond off Okatie Highway.

Tribble was reported missing after walking away from his assisted living facility on Aug. 23.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.