New Covid-19 testing kiosks open at Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 numbers in Chatham County are on the decline. For the first time in months, the county is considered medium risk instead of high-risk for COVID-19.

Still, health officials are remaining vigilant- and are still encouraging you to get tested if needed.

A new testing option opened today at Georgia Southern, at both the Statesboro and Savannah campuses.

The Georgia Department of Public Health just installed a COVID-19 testing kiosk outside the Student Union and it’s pretty easy.

All you have to do is grab a test kit from the slot, fill out some information on your phone, place it in the slot and wait two days for your results.

It’s a pretty simple process and some students say very convenient with their busy schedules.

”Just to come here from my dorm, which is about a five minute walk to get tested is such a luxury. It’s very, very nice,” said freshman Jaden Peters.

Peters just got over a case of COVID-19. She says when she got tested, she had to schedule an appointment and walk 15 minutes to the Armstrong Center, which she was willing to do but some people might not be.

”It’s just an awesome resource to have on campus. I’d definitely be more inclined to go now, now that it’s right here, right next to the dining hall. It’s just a very central location.”

Some students, however, are a little unsure about using the kiosk.

“I would feel better if someone else took the test for me, like swabbed my nose or whatever for me,” said sophomore Kylie Bacot.

But if she was in a bind, Bacot says she would consider using the kiosk.

“If you need one quickly... because you have to schedule an appointment for the other one, so if you need one quicker than that, I guess it’s pretty convenient.”

There’s no appointment necessary for the kiosk, and though it’s on Georgia Southern’s campus, it’s available for everyone to use.

In addition to this kiosk on the Armstrong Campus, there’s also one outside the University Bookstore on the Statesboro Campus.

Officials are also expecting to put a third kiosk on the Liberty Campus in Hinesville, though there’s no date set for that yet.

