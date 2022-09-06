Sky Cams
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation.

The driver did not stop and crashed into a ditch on West Lathrop Avenue where the vehicle overturned.

Georgia State Patrol says its agency worked the crash scene and directed questions about if anyone was injured to Savannah Police.

