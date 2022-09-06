Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation.

The driver did not stop and crashed into a ditch on West Lathrop Avenue where the vehicle overturned.

Georgia State Patrol says its agency worked the crash scene and directed questions about if anyone was injured to Savannah Police.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.