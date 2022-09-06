Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday.

Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area.

We won’t see any orange barrels out here for over a year, but the stretch of I-95 will be expanded from 2 lanes in each direction to 3 lanes going both ways.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that the project will stretch about 10 miles in the Hardeeville area.

The additional lanes will go along I-95 starting at Highway 278 and going all the way to the state line at the Savannah River.

The work would include 14 bridges and two exits in that stretch of road and also a new possible exit around mile marker 3 to head into Hardeeville.

The corridor on 1-95 is busy and the South Carolina DOT says it currently ranks among the worst of the rural interstates in freight mobility.

“The congestion and safety need to be improved, as you know there are 6 lanes coming and going in Georgia and we need to no just make them conform and match up but the real purpose is to reduce congestion and increase safety,” said Pete Poore with SCDOT.

Work won’t begin until 2024 on the project. Right now they are in the design and planning stages and hoping to hear from the community.

They are looking for your comments online and also will hold an in-person session for you to get your questions answered.

Right now they are collecting public comment on the plan before submitting the final design later this year and construction could begin by early 2024.

Some truck drivers that frequent this route say that the changes are much needed in the area.

“That definitely would help, I mean it is a busy highway so everybody is going north to south and south to north, it would definitely improve the tourists for Hilton Head and going to Florida or whatever, it is three lanes everywhere else and comes down to 2 right there so it is always a problem, been a problem as long as I have been down here,” said Denis Leinhart from Bluffton.

“It’s very tight, kind of difficult sometimes depending on the time of day, night and rush hour is the worst,” said Aldo Salgato from North Carolina.

If you would like to learn more about the project and share your feedback - there are two options.

An online presentation is already posted and you can leave a public comment through September 30. If you would like to get your questions answered in-person, there will be a meeting on Sept. 15 at the Hardeeville Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is not just for South Carolina residents. Anybody from Georgia or other areas that take this busy stretch of road can comment and take part in the planning process.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.