Rincon officer describes moment leading up to stopping suspect driving vehicle through parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A morning at Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade quickly turned dangerous for participant officer Ian Gallagher and hundreds watching along the parade route in June.

“At some point in time, I heard someone yelling on the radio that a vehicle had gone around a road block,” said Officer Gallagher.

It was then that officer Gallagher saw a car plowing through the route, narrowly missing onlookers, and heading straight towards him and many families.

“So, at that time, I yelled at the people on the side of the road to get away from the side of the road, back up to where they’d be safe. I didn’t want the car to veer off the road and hit a bunch of kids or something.”

Gallagher, now hailed as a hero after making the split-second decision to drive his car head on into the suspect’s vehicle, putting himself in danger but stopping the dangerous drive.

“I never really thought about what I was going to do, it just kind of happened. The car came, and I was behind a firetruck where he couldn’t see me. I waited until the last second and then swerved out into the vehicle’s line of traffic and hit it head on. I didn’t want him to see me because I was afraid he would swerve again into the crowd that was on the side of the road.”

Rincon’s police department says without Gallagher acting, the incident could have ended as a mass casualty event.

“When I realized my daughter was on the side of the road maybe 100 feet from where I hit the car. That’s when it all kind of hit me what could’ve happened. I don’t even have the words for how I would feel if something happened to my kids or anybody else’s kids out there.”

And now a new honor for officer Gallagher.

He recently received the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest award of valor for a public safety official.

“I know several people that I feel have done a lot more to earn it, but I’m glad to have it. I’m honored that the chief and city council were willing to put in the work to get me that. It means a lot to be appreciated like that.”

And after treatment for shoulder and neck pain, officer Gallagher and his K9 partner are expected be ok.

38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez is accused of driving through the parade route.

Rodriguez is due in Effingham County Court in mid-November.

