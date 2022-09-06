Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson

(Source: MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson.

They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the boat was arrested for boating under the influence.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
The extent of the 77-year-old victim’s injuries from the alligator attack is still unknown, but...
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
Family asks Georgians to send birthday cards to 8 y/o
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
Source: WTOC
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

Latest News

Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week
Chatham Area Transit hosting customer experience meeting
Busy travel weekend runs smoothly at Savannah/Hilton Head airport
City council considering ordinance change for gas stations in Richmond Hill