Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson.
They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The driver of the boat was arrested for boating under the influence.
