Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson.

They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the boat was arrested for boating under the influence.

