Shop and Dine United fundraiser benefiting United Way of the Coastal Empire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just two days away from the kickoff of this year’s United Way Capital Campaign. But we already are finding out about ways to support the fundraising effort that helps individuals and organizations across the Coastal Empire.

United Way CEO Brynn Grant joined WTOC on Morning Break with 2022 Campaign Chair Cindy Robinett with a look ahead to the campaign and to let us know how we can Shop and Dine United this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

