Mostly dry today, warm afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Some patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute, under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a warm day, with highs in the lower 90s. Rain won’t be widespread, but we will be watching for a few showers and storms to form along the sea breeze during the afternoon and evening. Outside of the showers, heat index values will be just above 100 degrees during the afternoon. Don’t forget to hydrate!

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 4:39AM I 0.5′ 11:04AM I 8.2′ 5:26PM

Tuesday beach forecast: Heat index values during the afternoon will be just above 100 degrees with a low-end chance for rain. Wave heights will be around 2-3 feet with a light westerly breeze. The UV index will be, “very high” so don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the lower 90s. Sea breeze showers will once again be possible during the afternoon and evening. A weak front will push through the area on Wednesday, but won’t bring a widespread rain chance with it.

The end of the week looks to be more active. Low pressure in the Gulf will push moisture over our area Thursday through the weekend. Make sure to have your rain gear with you each day. The added cloud cover along with the rain will hold our highs back in the mid 80s Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Tropical update:

Hurricane Danielle will weaken at the end of the week as it continues moving east over the northern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Earl is moving north and could become a hurricane as it could make a close approach to Bermuda on Thursday. This system will move to the northeast and pose no threat to the continental United States.

There is also a tropical wave moving off the coast of west Africa with a medium chance of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

