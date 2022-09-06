Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day.

The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to the scene.

During the course of the investigation, the detective found probable cause to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information can contact Det. TJ LeGuin at 912.786.5600 or Georgia Arson Control at 1.800.282.5804.

