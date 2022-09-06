Sky Cams
Violence Prevention Task Force to hold meeting Saturday in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro residents will get together Saturday to look at ways to deal with violence.

They’re looking at ways to counteract violent crime or prevent it.

Organizers of the “Securing Statesboro” meeting say they hope they can get enough people involved to have a conversation and look at ways to reduce violence in the community.

Blue lights and yellow police tape can be an all-too frequent sight to many in Statesboro.

The Violence Prevention Task Force of the city’s One Boro Commission will hold the meeting for citizens and police to discuss ways to reduce crime and violence.

“The message we want to send is that in no area of the City of Statesboro do we want criminals to feel comfortable doing what they do,” said Jonathan McCollar.

The mayor says neighbors have to get involved and work with police to deal with crime and not leave it to the officers alone.

That meeting starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the local YMCA.

