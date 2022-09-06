Visitors celebrate Labor Day weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations coming to an end this evening. From River Street to nearby beaches, visitors and locals took in all our area has to offer.

People from all over traveled here to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for one last getaway of the summer.

Despite a wet ending to the long weekend in some areas, many still came out for a chance to celebrate.

“Crowds the last three days were wild. I’ve never seen this many people together in my life,” said Thomas Haberstick.

From Tybee Island’s beach bash to River Street’s entertainment, thousands of visitors took in a final weekend away on the unofficial end of summer.

And they came from all over the country.

“Detroit, Michigan.”

“Los Angeles, California.”

Including a Kentucky couple celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary in the Hostess City.

“This is just a great town. It’s beautiful, the history, the homes, the restaurants. You’re very fortunate to live here,” said Laura Knowles.

For those who had to work on this day dedicated to American laborers, a chance to make extra business especially for workers at this late night hot dog stand.

“We’re hoping to catch some business and see what we can find. Usually we hit late, but it looked like a good day to be out here and see what we can find. When they see the bacon mac n cheese dog, it’s usually a billboard onto itself. They’re like, ‘What is that?’” said Jeremy Clark, a partner with Bob’s Hot Dogs.

While this weekend’s weather may have proved challenging for some…

“The rain is unpredictable, though. That’s the only thing that’s been hit or miss about trying to go to Tybee Island,” said Haberstick.

Many welcomed a return to celebrations without widespread COVID impacts.

Including this visitor from California who says he flew for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Doing that, I feel like I can get out and do more things, go visit more and places and get my life going again,” said Alec Kiriakidis.

Many said even though many had to either drive or fly to get here, the travel experience so far has been smooth.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.