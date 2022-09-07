Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wrath of a hurricane can stretch far beyond our coast. As we hit the peak of hurricane season, emergency agencies urge everyone to prepare and be ready.

Emergency planners, even in inland counties, say you need to prepare before a hurricane sets its sights on our area whether you’re going to shelter in place during a mild storm or evacuate and get in the road for higher ground.

The rain and winds of hurricanes have left their mark in Bulloch County in recent years. Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says people should have essential supplies like food, water, flashlights, medications in case they’re stranded at home without power.

“Several days of items you would need to sustain yourself and your family, for 2-3 days, I think would be enough,” Bulloch County Public Safety Ted Wynn said.

He says Bulloch County roads often serve as a pipeline for Coastal Georgia residents to evacuate to middle or north Georgia. However some storms will force locals to evacuate too. He encourages people to have a travel bag -as well as a travel plan - on standby.

“Last minute, “getting in the car and just heading in any direction” is not a good plan. You need to decide, based on several scenarios, where you would go. And you need to let your family know where you’re going.”

He also urges people to keep up with storms and any warnings from their local emergency teams.

Wynn says a little preparation can go a long way.

