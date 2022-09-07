Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wrath of a hurricane can stretch far beyond our coast. As we hit the peak of hurricane season, emergency agencies urge everyone to prepare and be ready.

Emergency planners, even in inland counties, say you need to prepare before a hurricane sets its sights on our area whether you’re going to shelter in place during a mild storm or evacuate and get in the road for higher ground.

The rain and winds of hurricanes have left their mark in Bulloch County in recent years. Public Safety Director Ted Wynn says people should have essential supplies like food, water, flashlights, medications in case they’re stranded at home without power.

“Several days of items you would need to sustain yourself and your family, for 2-3 days, I think would be enough,” Bulloch County Public Safety Ted Wynn said.

He says Bulloch County roads often serve as a pipeline for Coastal Georgia residents to evacuate to middle or north Georgia. However some storms will force locals to evacuate too. He encourages people to have a travel bag -as well as a travel plan - on standby.

“Last minute, “getting in the car and just heading in any direction” is not a good plan. You need to decide, based on several scenarios, where you would go. And you need to let your family know where you’re going.”

He also urges people to keep up with storms and any warnings from their local emergency teams.

Wynn says a little preparation can go a long way.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Christopher Sumlin
Death penalty sought for suspects accused of killing Glennville man in case of mistaken identity
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day.
Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

Latest News

THE News at 6
Are you prepared for hurricane peak season?
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 09-07-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dry and warm today ahead of a much wetter pattern
Wetter weather builds in Thursday through the weekend.
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 9.7