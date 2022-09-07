Beaufort Co. schools testing data showing progress, superintendent says

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - All of the virtual learning during the pandemic created something called a learning gap where students might not have lost some valuable learning time. A local county in South Carolina says they are bouncing back from that trend.

It’s no secret the last few years have been incredibly difficult on students around the country, but the Superintendent here at Beaufort County schools says that this most recent year’s testing data shows progress and he’s excited about that.

“We have surpassed the state scores in all of our categories in English and in Math. Additionally in English language arts we have surpassed our pre-pandemic levels,” Superintendent Beaufort County School District Dr. Frank Rodriguez said.

WTOC double checked that with the state’s data click here to see the results.

The Superintendent gives credit for these results to all his staff, in and outside of classrooms.

“Everybody has played a significant role in helping our students achieve and we’re proud of them, we’re proud of the accomplishments of our students and we’re happy to see that those efforts are paying off in terms of continued growth.”

Even with that improvement in scores Dr. Rodriguez says they’re not satisfied, and they hope to increase them even more in the next school year.

