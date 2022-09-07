Chatham Co. Police searching for missing woman with medical conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman with medical conditions.

Bethany Annette Long, 19, was last seen Tuesday night around 6 p.m. on Ridge Road when she left to go to the Dollar General on Ogeechee Road.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with Battlefield video game logo with a yellow lining in hood, green shirt with white stripes and light blue shorts. She also has a heart tattoo on her wrist.

She has hazel eyes, is 5′3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She is not from the Savannah area and may be lost. Police say she suffers from medical conditions that are cause for concern.

