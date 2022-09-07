Sky Cams
Chatham County Police, Savannah Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy(WTOC)
By Camille Syed and WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can also now get a look inside the role of a Sheriff!

The Chatham County Sheriff’s office is starting a new program where residents can learn exactly what it’s like to serve and protect in their area.

The department says the 12 week program will give 25 people a fun and educational in-depth look at their jobs.

The program will include hands-on demonstrations, live classroom instruction and one-on-one learning experiences.

Those selected will join the department every Thursday from September 22 to December 15.

Sheriff John Wilcher with the Chatham County Sheriff’s office says its important for the community to understand why they do what they do.

“We want people to understand what we do. A lot of people don’t understand what a deputy sheriff or a corrections officer daily or evening or nights or weekends and the same way with the police officers. Basically we mirror for each other and we try to make the public aware of what we do and how we do it.”

Applications are open now. You must be 21 years or older to apply.

If this is something you’re interested in you’ll want to apply soon. There are only 25 spaces available.

There is a background check required for all applicants.

In Savannah, you can also apply for the Citizens Police Academy.

The Savannah Police Department is accepting Fall Session applications for their 13 week program.

Starting on September 19, those accepted will get the chance to experience ride alongs, learn self defense tactics and active shooter training.

This program meets every Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Savannah Police Department Professional Development Center.

