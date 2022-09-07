Dry and warm today ahead of a much wetter pattern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning starts out dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Some patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute, under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a warm day, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain won’t be widespread, but we will be watching for a few showers and storms to form along the sea breeze during the afternoon. A Few showers will be possible during the evening as a weak front moves through.

Rain chances remain minimal today with highs in the lower 90s. Much wetter weather builds in Thursday through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/WHLNCM80T2 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 7, 2022

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 7.1′ 5:45AM I 0.1′ 12:09PM I 8.4′ 6:30PM

Wednesday beach forecast: Heat index values during the afternoon will be just above 100 degrees with a low-end chance for rain. Wave heights will be around 2-3 feet with a light westerly breeze. The UV index will be, “very high” so don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

The end of the week looks to be more active. Low pressure in the Gulf will push moisture over our area Thursday through the weekend. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as widespread rain is likely. Severe weather is not expected, but isolated flooding is possible. Make sure to have your rain gear with you each day. The added cloud cover along with the rain will hold our highs back in the mid 80s Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Tropical update:

The Atlantic is pretty active right now, but thankfully the United States is not under a direct threat from any of these systems. pic.twitter.com/7WTmY3sWoh — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 7, 2022

Hurricane Danielle will weaken at the end of the week as it continues moving east over the northern Atlantic.

Hurricane Earl could make a close approach to Bermuda on Thursday into Friday. This system will move to the northeast and pose no threat to the continental United States.

There are also two tropical waves moving off the coast of west Africa. We will continue to monitor these over the next few days, but we are not under any threats at this time.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

