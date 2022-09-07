I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way.

The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that will span about 10 miles.

The widening of I-95 through Hardeeville will be one of the biggest projects the Lowcountry’s ever seen. The city’s mayor said it’s not just about the improvements to that major roadway though, it’s also about the benefits this project will bring to roads through the city like these.

“Every backup on I-95 clogs our roadways,” said Mayor Harry Williams.

Especially on holidays, he says it’s a big problem for locals.

“Our residents who are a mile from their home take an hour sometimes to get through the interior roads.”

The mayor says the improvements can’t come soon enough and the traffic problems will only get worse as the area’s population continues to rise.

“We continue to be, by percentages, the fastest growing municipality in South Carolina.”

Because of that, he says city staff have been keeping up with that growth through infrastructure top of mind.

“The biggest challenge for us right now is to project the transportation needs that we’ll have over the next decade or two.”

The I-95 widening project will run through the entire city of Hardeeville and include the new exit three construction. The mayor says funding for both has already been set aside and now it’s about picking and choosing what goes around the soon-to-be redeveloped areas.

“What we have to do is be more diligent and understanding the impact of any development that comes our way.”

Mayor Williams says the planning, permitting and design process will take about two years and after that construction will take another two to three.

More immediately, if you’re looking to get involved, there’s a public meeting next Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be at the newly constructed Hardeeville Recreation Center at 285 John Smith Road.

