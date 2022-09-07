‘I was 20 feet away’: neighbors near East Savannah shaken by recent gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A triple shooting just over two weeks ago and a two-year-old shot and killed last week already has East Savannah shaken.

Two women who live in nearby Victory Heights said the crime has come straight to their doorstep.

“Detectives let me know ‘oh, there’s blood in your driveway and there’s blood on my neighbor’s front porch,’” said Charissa Murray.

She said that happened months ago. Right next door, her neighbor is still processing a shooting that happened last week.

“Here’s the bullet hole and I don’t know where it’s lodged at in the car cause it was never found,” said Staci Fordham.

Staci Fordham woke up to that.

“I was 20 feet away from the shot...very loud,” she said. “Dropped to the floor...I was on the phone...did not notice because it’s so dark.”

While it isn’t the first time she heard gunshots, she said she was shaken up with so many questions.

“It’s time to move. Where are the police? Why are there no lights?”

Savannah Police said the hole was consistent with a .45 caliber bullet and they got a ShotSpotter call.

Fordham said she couldn’t sleep all night.

“I didn’t know if there was a dead person on the side of my house.”

Both women said they just want to feel safe They don’t want their families and kids traumatized by shootings.

“We’re families over here...there’s kids. I’m afraid to have my child in the front bedroom.”

They said the crime is pushing them out of the neighborhood. They want to see more street lights and police officers patrolling the area.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.