Man charged in deadly boat crash granted bond

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A judge has granted bond for a man charged in connection to a boat crash that killed five people on the Wilmington River.

Mark Stegall, 46, was booked into Chatham County Jail on felony charges from a recent grand jury indictment. His charges include homicide by vessel and serious injury by vessel.

They are in connection to the deadly boat crash over Memorial Day weekend. Four members of the Leffler family died during the crash after their boat collided with a boat driven by Stegall.

A passenger on his boat – Robert Chauncey – also died.

According to court records, Stegall is being released on a $75,000 bond. Here’s a look at some of his bond conditions:

He cannot operate a boat in a waterway He cannot drive a motor vehicle except to go to work, medical appointments or meet with his attorney. He cannot consume alcohol and has to undergo an alcohol and drug abuse evaluation and comply with any treatment recommendations. He cannot have any contact with the victims or leave the state.

The next court date in his case is set for Nov. 16.

