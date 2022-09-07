No injuries reported following crash on North Truman at Eisenhower
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a crash on northbound Truman at Eisenhower is resulting in traffic delays in the area.
Police say no serious injuries were reported.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
