SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police car overturned due to a crash at Whitaker Street and Victory Drive Tuesday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a suspect hit the police car causing it to overturn at around 7 p.m.

Two officers received non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

