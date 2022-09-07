Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Statesboro’s Citizens Police Academy offering classes

Statesboro’s Citizens Police Academy offering classes
Statesboro’s Citizens Police Academy offering classes(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro will bring back a class for people that want to understand local law enforcement.

The Citizens Police Academy offers an insight into what officers face and how they work.

Statesboro’s Citizens Police Academy gives folks the chance for a “behind the scenes” look at what it takes to serve and protect the community.

The academy started back in 2014, but canceled the past two years due to Covid-19. The six-week program lets people learn about officer training, see some of the equipment used by police, and even go on ride-alongs with patrol officers.

Organizers hope it gives community members an insight into what police do and how they do it.

“Citizens can get educated to some extent on what officers are doing day in and day out. the painstaking processes of what it takes to process a crime scene, understanding a traffic stop from the officer’s perspective,” said Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead.

The chief says it also gives officers feedback from citizens about how the police may be viewed in the community. Classes can handle 20 to 25 members and spaces will go first come, first served.

This year’s academy will start Sept. 28, but the deadline to register is Sept. 20.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Christopher Sumlin
Death penalty sought for suspects accused of killing Glennville man in case of mistaken identity
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day.
Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

Latest News

THE News at 4
The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day
Chatham County Police, Savannah Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Chatham County Police, Savannah Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day.
Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson