Statesboro’s Citizens Police Academy offering classes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro will bring back a class for people that want to understand local law enforcement.

The Citizens Police Academy offers an insight into what officers face and how they work.

Statesboro’s Citizens Police Academy gives folks the chance for a “behind the scenes” look at what it takes to serve and protect the community.

The academy started back in 2014, but canceled the past two years due to Covid-19. The six-week program lets people learn about officer training, see some of the equipment used by police, and even go on ride-alongs with patrol officers.

Organizers hope it gives community members an insight into what police do and how they do it.

“Citizens can get educated to some extent on what officers are doing day in and day out. the painstaking processes of what it takes to process a crime scene, understanding a traffic stop from the officer’s perspective,” said Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead.

The chief says it also gives officers feedback from citizens about how the police may be viewed in the community. Classes can handle 20 to 25 members and spaces will go first come, first served.

This year’s academy will start Sept. 28, but the deadline to register is Sept. 20.

