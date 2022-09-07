Top Teacher: Melanie Sapp

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you find something you love to do you stick with it.

And for more than 2 decades, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been teaching in the place where she grew up.

Meet Melanie Sapp from Wayne County.

The best part about being a teacher is the children that’s it.

Melanie Sapp has a way of cutting to the heart of a subject. She loves teaching her 4th grade class at Odum Elementary School.

“They are valued, and their voices are heard with me, and that they all have leadership skills, that they can offer not just to this community but outside of the school system.”

Sapp grew up in Wayne County and has been teaching here for 26 years.

“Never looked back. Love it. Love every minute of it. Of them and this. They make it all worthwhile.”

“The reason that I chose her is she talks in a calm voice, she doesn’t really get loud unless she has to. she’s kind, she’s fun and she’s smart,” Student Harper Starling said.

She is always going to be there for you when you need her.

“I hope that they know that I do love them. and I do, I do. 17:42 I have love in my heart and that’s what I try to promote is love.”

Melanie Sapp this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

