Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Melanie Sapp

Melanie Sapp
Melanie Sapp(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - When you find something you love to do you stick with it.

And for more than 2 decades, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher has been teaching in the place where she grew up.

Meet Melanie Sapp from Wayne County.

The best part about being a teacher is the children that’s it.

Melanie Sapp has a way of cutting to the heart of a subject. She loves teaching her 4th grade class at Odum Elementary School.

“They are valued, and their voices are heard with me, and that they all have leadership skills, that they can offer not just to this community but outside of the school system.”

Sapp grew up in Wayne County and has been teaching here for 26 years.

“Never looked back. Love it. Love every minute of it. Of them and this. They make it all worthwhile.”

“The reason that I chose her is she talks in a calm voice, she doesn’t really get loud unless she has to. she’s kind, she’s fun and she’s smart,” Student Harper Starling said.

She is always going to be there for you when you need her.

“I hope that they know that I do love them. and I do, I do. 17:42 I have love in my heart and that’s what I try to promote is love.”

Melanie Sapp this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Christopher Sumlin
Death penalty sought for suspects accused of killing Glennville man in case of mistaken identity
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day.
Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

Latest News

Beaufort Co. schools
Beaufort Co. schools testing data showing progress, superintendent says
SCCPSS
SCCPSS school board meeting to make decisions on parent involvement, sustainability
Students move in for orientation week at Savannah College of Art and Design
Students move in for orientation week at Savannah College of Art and Design
THE News at 6
Students move in for orientation week at Savannah College of Art and Design