Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville

By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need.

The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.

“Our primary responsibility is to ensure that we get these houses up to minimum property standards.”

The program is primarily federally funded through a Housing and Urban Development grant. This year, there’s about $300,000 up for grabs.

“This is very vital and important to our community. Cost of living has increased tremendously over the past several years. The costs to do this kind of improvement is astronomical.”

Applications are open to low and middle income homeowners within Hinesville city limits who are up to date on their mortgage, property taxes, and home insurance.

“Once they are approved, we would go out to the homes and do an inspection to determine what the needs are primarily.”

Howard says it’s an effort to take care of Hinesville residents.

“It’s an effort to ensure that our homeowners, those who are less fortunate that fall into the category of a low to moderate homeowner, can live in a decent, safe, and sanitary place.”

Repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, roofing, windows, and electrical systems, to name a few.

The application is open until Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
Bethany Annette Long
Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Savannah Police car overturns in crash

Latest News

The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day.
Tybee Island Police arrest man following fire at The Sand Bar
Hilton Head town leaders
Hilton Head town leaders give updates on their strategic plan
Savannah City Council
Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees
THE News at 6
Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees