Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need.

The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.

“Our primary responsibility is to ensure that we get these houses up to minimum property standards.”

The program is primarily federally funded through a Housing and Urban Development grant. This year, there’s about $300,000 up for grabs.

“This is very vital and important to our community. Cost of living has increased tremendously over the past several years. The costs to do this kind of improvement is astronomical.”

Applications are open to low and middle income homeowners within Hinesville city limits who are up to date on their mortgage, property taxes, and home insurance.

“Once they are approved, we would go out to the homes and do an inspection to determine what the needs are primarily.”

Howard says it’s an effort to take care of Hinesville residents.

“It’s an effort to ensure that our homeowners, those who are less fortunate that fall into the category of a low to moderate homeowner, can live in a decent, safe, and sanitary place.”

Repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, roofing, windows, and electrical systems, to name a few.

The application is open until Sept. 30.

