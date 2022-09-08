Book documents history of Legion Post 135

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans of all ages have gathered at downtown Savannah’s American Legion post for eight decades for camaraderie and community service.

But the history of the building and the organization had never been documented, until Post 135 and a local author partnered on a new book to tell more than old war stories.

The commander of American Legion Post 135 had a project in mind and the ideal post member to handle it when he reached out to Jerry McLaughlin.

“I enjoy history and when I came to the post years ago, I kept asking, ‘where’s the history,’” asked Sam Currie, Commander of American Legion Post 135.

“He knows that I have a degree in history and as I said to him, I’ve never used it. So now, I’ve used it,” said Jerry McLaughlin, author of ‘”Savannah American Legion Post 135 - A History.”

McLaughlin used boxes of unorganized materials and hours of conversation with senior members of the downtown Savannah post to document its history in what will be his fifth book when it is released this fall.

“It was very interesting as a non-native Savannahian to learn a lot about the history of Savannah through the post and its founding - from the beginning, I felt very at home. And then when Sam said why don’t you use your history degree and write a history, it fell right in. I couldn’t wait to get started.”

McLaughlin’s study of 1108 Bull Street predates when the Legion purchased from the Chatham Artillery in 1946.

“They bought this entire building for $105,000. Back then, that was money, but $105,000 compared to what it would be right now. And they turned this into a gathering place for veterans. They turned this into a place for people to come see and meet and greet and talk to people about their experiences.”

“People that say, gee, I had a great time in the Navy or the Army and I want to go meet the same kind of people. Or people that had trauma or injury, they can sit down with the same people because they went through the same thing.”

And the history of the post was found in the people who go there.

“What I was able to do was find things in newspapers. But I was able to find people who quoted things in newspapers. And sitting and talking to people who have been involved in things here for years was very good. The Ladies Auxiliary was wonderful. Some of the senior members, it was one of those things where they’d say, I’ve got a couple of things to tell you and you know you’re good for two hours.”

All of those hours added up to eight decades of history.

“The American Legion is here for quite a few things, but one thing I like to say is we’re here for membership, we’re here for the veterans and the community. State, nation? Yeah, we’re here for them. But our main three are the ones we want to concentrate on, help our members and help our veterans.

