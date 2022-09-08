Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bruce Campbell becomes first Black mayor of Garden City

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Black mayor of Garden City was sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Bruce Campbell became mayor after holding several other elected positions for over a decade.

The service was at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

The outgoing mayor, Don Bethune, resigned at the end of August for personal reasons.

“Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons, and I thought it was the right time for me to step down,” Bethune said in a previous interview.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
Bethany Annette Long
Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Savannah Police car overturns in crash

Latest News

Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.
Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
Stretch of Hwy 57 named for Long County deputy killed in crash
2022 United Way fundraising campaign
Volunteers officially launch 2022 United Way fundraising campaign in-person